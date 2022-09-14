agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AGL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $24.13 on Monday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.18 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $107,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $215,757.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,757.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,902,679 shares of company stock worth $289,930,994 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

