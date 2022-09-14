Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 1.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $23,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after buying an additional 11,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 4.5 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AEM opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.