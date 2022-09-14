Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0462 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $23.18 million and $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00136760 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00266598 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00050421 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005309 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001524 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

