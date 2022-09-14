Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €145.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Airbus Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €97.50 ($99.49) on Tuesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($102.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €103.42.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

