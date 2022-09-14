AirCoin (AIR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.60 Million

AirCoin (AIR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. AirCoin has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $83,026.00 worth of AirCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AirCoin has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00056858 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005402 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00075559 BTC.

About AirCoin

AirCoin is a coin. AirCoin’s total supply is 443,100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,000,000,000,000 coins. AirCoin’s official Twitter account is @airtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “AirFox is a B2B platform that provides advertisers and lenders with more affordable mobile data. AirFox leverages the Ethereum blockchain as a digital ledger for the users' mobile phone data (behavior, personal information, user lifetime value, and opt-in advertisements), allowing the creation of a user score system that will determine if the user is a trustable credit recipient. Moreover, their applications (AirFox Browser and AirFox Recharge app) will allow the consumption of mobile internet (which is typically inflated mainly due to ads and trackers) to be reduced and enables users to receive micro-loans taking into account their telco data, wireless billing, device usage, web-sites browsed, applications used and AirFox, apps’ internal behavior in order to create a credit score AirToken (AIR) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that works as the currency in the platform, allowing AirFox to give micro-loans. The token also allows the advertisers to buy data directly. Furthermore, it will also be used as a reward system for token holders, allowing them to keep a portion of the advertising revenue generated by the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

