AirSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.37 Million (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $18.37 million and $2.53 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,479,533 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

AirSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain.AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

