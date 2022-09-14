Akash Network (AKT) Market Capitalization Hits $36.12 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Akash Network has a total market cap of $36.12 million and approximately $672,422.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00093701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00067868 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007701 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network (CRYPTO:AKT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

