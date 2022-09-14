Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several brokerages have commented on AKRTF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

