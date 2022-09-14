Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 136.8 %

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.