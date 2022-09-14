Akropolis (AKRO) 1-Day Volume Tops $56.84 Million

Akropolis (AKRO) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $21.21 million and $56.84 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00778228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00820011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

