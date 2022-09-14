Alchemy Pay Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $61.49 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io/alchemy_english.html. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

