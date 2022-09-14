Aleph.im (ALEPH) Reaches Market Cap of $33.25 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $33.25 million and $2.39 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im’s genesis date was June 8th, 2020. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,220,482 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im/#. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing).Aleph claims crosschain compatibility with Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

