Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on October 5th

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 115.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.8%.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,513,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,009,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

