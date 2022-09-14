Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Stake Reduced by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

