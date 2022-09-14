Algorand 1-Day Volume Reaches $64.90 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001509 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $64.90 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00094400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00068859 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00031254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007830 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000290 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009020 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,302,807 coins and its circulating supply is 6,920,022,449 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

