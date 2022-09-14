Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

ALKS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Down 2.5 %

ALKS opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Insider Activity

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.