Alkimi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.11 Million ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Alkimi has a total market cap of $11.11 million and $155,370.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alkimi has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Alkimi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.94 or 0.02994231 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00829879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020901 BTC.
About Alkimi
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Buying and Selling Alkimi
Receive News & Updates for Alkimi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alkimi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.