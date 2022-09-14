Alkimi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.11 Million ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Alkimi has a total market cap of $11.11 million and $155,370.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alkimi has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Alkimi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.94 or 0.02994231 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00829879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020901 BTC.

About Alkimi

Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.

Buying and Selling Alkimi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alkimi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alkimi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alkimi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

