All Sports (SOC) Achieves Market Cap of $11.89 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and $4.60 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,123.45 or 0.99997713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,143.53 or 0.99951350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065158 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world. To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

