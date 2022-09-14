Allen E. Dillard Purchases 2,000 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) CFO Allen E. Dillard bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $23,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,941.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lakeland Industries stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.38.
LAKE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.
