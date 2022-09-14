Allen E. Dillard Purchases 2,000 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) CFO Allen E. Dillard bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $23,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,941.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAKE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

About Lakeland Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

