Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $6.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

