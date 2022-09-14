AllSafe Market Capitalization Tops $38,705.04 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $38,705.04 and $2.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030206 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002504 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “AllSafe is an online community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts from all around the world investing time, talent and wealth and open to anyone willing to make a positive impact on the future of finance and technology. AllSafe is organized within the body of AllSafe Foundation which controls the project funds and intellectual property. In line with the nature of open-source / open-community projects, the foundation has a passive role as a resources host. Official day-to-day duties are carried out by select individuals within the community where all activities are open for community assessment and key decisions are determined by public voting. The objective of our project is managing AllSafe coin as a sustainable financial instrument. This goal relies on the work of talented individuals keeping AllSafe in a position of soundness and active development, as well as the advancement of crypto industry as a whole. The success is achieved with people trusting the underlying technology and market strength, which defines our main focus. The official Allsafe ticker is “ASAFE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “ASAFE2” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.