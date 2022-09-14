Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $206.59 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

