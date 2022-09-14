Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 10.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Alphabet worth $5,002,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

