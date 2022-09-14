Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Down 3.8 %

APELY stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Alps Alpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.