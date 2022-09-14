Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Down 3.8 %
APELY stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
