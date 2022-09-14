alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
alstria office REIT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00.
About alstria office REIT
