alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00.

About alstria office REIT

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

