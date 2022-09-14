Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) vs. Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Head to Head Contrast

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) and Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nature’s Sunshine Products and Alterity Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nature’s Sunshine Products currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 172.22%. Alterity Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 330.55%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products $444.08 million 0.39 $28.85 million $0.79 11.39 Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 3.89 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Alterity Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Alterity Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Alterity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products 3.55% 11.77% 7.32% Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Alterity Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. The company also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, such as oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. It offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent consultants. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing PBT2 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

