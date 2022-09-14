Altice USA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 18,008 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical volume of 5,800 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Altice USA Stock Down 8.0 %

NYSE:ATUS opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

