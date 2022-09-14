Altura (ALU) Price Hits $0.0172

Altura (ALU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Altura has a total market cap of $10.77 million and $596,714.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Altura coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Altura has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030496 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura Profile

Altura is a coin. Its launch date was May 25th, 2021. Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft. The official website for Altura is www.alturanft.com.

Altura Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Altura is a smart contract platform that allows game developers to mint, distribute and transact Smart NFTs representing in-game items. Smart NFTs are NFTs with dynamic properties that can change based on certain conditions. Smart NFTs are the next step to making decentralized in-game items mainstream and offer a massive range of potential opportunities that are not possible with traditional NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Altura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

