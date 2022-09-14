Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Aluminum Co. of China Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Aluminum Co. of China Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Aluminum Co. of China’s payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 64.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.