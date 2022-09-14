Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $176.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 7.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.