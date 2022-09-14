Ambire AdEx Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $22.86 million and $3.45 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.31 or 0.01005621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00832428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021038 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,534 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.adex.network. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

