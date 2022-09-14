Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 664,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 9,564,150 shares.The stock last traded at $12.40 and had previously closed at $12.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,700,429 shares of company stock worth $33,298,564. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

