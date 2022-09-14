Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Mizuho

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

AEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Ameren stock opened at $93.08 on Monday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

