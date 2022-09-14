American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE AEO opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,932 shares of company stock valued at $127,655. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

