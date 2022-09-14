American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Lithium Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

About American Lithium Minerals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.