Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Gap Down to $247.69

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $247.69, but opened at $235.31. Amgen shares last traded at $239.50, with a volume of 32,012 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

Amgen Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $243.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

