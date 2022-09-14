AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,017,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,582,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Shares of AMN opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

