Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.8 days.

Amundi Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. Amundi has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $90.53.

Get Amundi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Amundi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amundi in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amundi from €89.00 ($90.82) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amundi from €67.70 ($69.08) to €66.60 ($67.96) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.