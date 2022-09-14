ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.71

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $3.88. ANA shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 736 shares.

ANA Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.38.

ANA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd.

ANA Company Profile

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

