Analysts Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Price Target at $55.00

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,481,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 327,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after acquiring an additional 305,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.51. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $52.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.50 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

