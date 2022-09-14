Analysts Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Price Target at $55.00

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR
AAR Price Performance
NYSE:AIR opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.51. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $52.83.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.50 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAR (AIR)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.