Analysts Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Target Price at $28.75

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANNX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Annexon in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Annexon from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 2,453,988 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $9,423,313.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,408,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,930,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 102,143 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $288.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.49. Annexon has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $23.61.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

