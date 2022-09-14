Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) PT at GBX 1,914.29

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,875 ($22.66).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

ABF stock opened at GBX 1,360 ($16.43) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,586.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,633.38. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,314.38 ($15.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The firm has a market cap of £10.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,360.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Company Profile

In related news, insider Wolfhart Hauser purchased 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

