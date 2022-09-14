Analysts Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) PT at GBX 3,612.71

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,337 ($40.32).

Several research firms have issued reports on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bellway to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,230 ($51.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,230 ($39.03) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,040 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

LON:BWY opened at GBX 1,998 ($24.14) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 600.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,223.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,370.42. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 1,865 ($22.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,544 ($42.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

