Analysts Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price at $153.93

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.93.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %
BHVN stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $208,365,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $182,866,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $150,062,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $101,821,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,941,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.
