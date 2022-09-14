Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price at $27.71

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 180.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $133.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.67). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 49.18% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.