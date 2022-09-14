Analysts Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) PT at GBX 870.50

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 870.50 ($10.52).

PSON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($8.97) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Trading Up 0.2 %

Pearson stock opened at GBX 923.80 ($11.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a one year high of GBX 932.60 ($11.27). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 842.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 784.98. The company has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,566.11.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

About Pearson

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.