Analysts Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT at $15.91

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.91.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 631.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 85,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

