Analysts Set Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Price Target at €26.08

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.08 ($26.62).

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,192,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 246.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 603,796 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 469,613 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €17.82 ($18.18) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($29.78).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12). The firm had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

