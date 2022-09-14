Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT at $22.50

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. SunPower has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $34.61.

Insider Activity at SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

