Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price at $44.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

